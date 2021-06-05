Impressive electronic warfare military exercise “Trojan Horse 21” (photos)

A medium-scale electronic warfare exercise was conducted from Monday, May 31st to Friday, June 4th in the wider region of the Western Peloponnese and the Ionian Sea.

This is the national interdisciplinary regular exercise after troops (TAMS) “Trojan Horse 21” which was designed by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (GEETHA) and executed under the direction of the Supreme Military Command of the Interior and Islands (ASDEN), with the participation of personnel and means of the three branches of the Hellenic Armed Forces, as well as with the assistance of NATO electronic warfare.

The focus of the exercise was to hone in on the practical training of the participating personnel in the execution of interdisciplinary Electronic Warfare (IS) operations, the testing of the Interdisciplinary System of Command and Control of the Armed Forces (SDEE) and the operational training in a realistic environment that mimics multiple threat conditions.