Slovakia withdraws from Turkish military exercise in protest against presence of forces from occupied Northern Cyprus

The decision was relayed to the Greek Foreign Minister by his Slovakian counterpart in Lisbon

Slovakia decided to withdraw its armed forces from the Turkish military exercise Anadolu Ankasi 2021 due to the participation of the soldiers from occupied Northern Cyprus, Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok announced to Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the two ministers had a brief meeting on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) in Lisbon.

The Slovak Foreign Minister announced the decision of his country to withdraw from the exercise that is taking place from 24/5 to 4/6, emphasising his country’s commitment to international law and European solidarity.

Dendias welcomed and thanked his Slovak counterpart for his swift response. The relevant steps had been taken, in coordination with the Cypriot side.