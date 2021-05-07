Infectious Disease Committee recommends opening of museums on May 14

The Experts of the Infectious Disease Committee have proposed the opening of the museums on May 14 and the summer cinemas a week later, on the 21st. The committee is meeting to decide what the next steps for the easing of the Lockdown should be.

The recommendation also includes the opening of theatrical and musical performances in open theaters from the 28th of the month.

Meanwhile, according to the recommendations of the experts, from May 17 the sports clubs should also resume activities in open spaces, in small, permanent groups of up to ten people, and for three weeks.

