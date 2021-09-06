Is this Russia’s answer to the US Hummer?

While America is waiting for the first production examples of the revived Hummer under the GMC brand, Russia has a new rugged SUV that looks like a mix between the original Hummer H1, the H2, and other more civilian off-roaders. The so-called Strela (Russian for “arrow”) has been designed for law enforcement agencies, as well as for the domestic civilian market.

Not many details are official, though, fortunately, our Russian team checked out the machine in person right after its debut at the ongoing international Army-2021 military-technical forum in Russia. There, our colleagues were able to learn the SUV is 200.3 inches (5,090 millimeters) long and 92.51 in (2,350 mm) wide, and has a 74.8-in (1,900-mm track). With a weight of approximately 7,716 pounds (3,500 kilograms), the Strela can carry up to 1,984 lbs (900 kg) of cargo and five people sitting on five separate seats.

In contrast to the new GMC Hummer, which will rely solely on electric energy, the Strela is powered by a 2.8-liter Cummins diesel engine with 157 horsepower (117 kilowatts). Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the engine sends power to all four wheels. Or, at least, that’s on paper as the concept shown in Russia had a rear-wheel-drive layout. The projected maximum speed is 75 miles per hour (120 kilometers per hour).

The Strela will be produced by GAZ and is expected to replace the UAZ-469 military vehicles. Its availability in the Russian market for passenger use is expected to begin by the end of this decade.

source motor1.com