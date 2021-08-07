The Greek-made special armoured fire fighting tanks enter the battle (photos)

Greek-made fire fighting tanks are preparing to be thrown into the battle with the flames.

They were designed and built in Velestino, Greece by engineers and personnel, military and civilian, of the 304 Advanced Base Factory.

It is one of the army factories in the country, which does a great job, with minimal cost.

Civil and military personnel together create structures such as the “David”, of which three have been built, on the chassis of the German-made Leopard-1 tank.

At the 304 they received three such tanks and placed water tanks, with all the functions of a large fire fighting truck.

“David” has the ability to extinguish fires in particularly inaccessible areas, since the tank and the water cannon are mounted on top of a very capable chassis, allowing to move where wheeled vehicles can not approach.

The tank has the ability to throw water to a range of 50 meters, while weighing together with the water tank of 12 tons, 45 tons.

It has a crew of two people, a driver and a n operator.

The three fire trucks are distributed in the firing ranges of Litochoro, Xanthi and Lesvos.

