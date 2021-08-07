Fire in Tatoi: The first statements of the Greek former Royal family about the disasters

From Paul Glücksburg and his wife Marie-Chantal came the first public statements by the Greek former Royal family about the great damage caused by the fire throughout Greece and especially in a very large forest area of ​​the Tatoi Estate with the flames reaching the royal cemetery.

“I thank the brave firemen, the army and the volunteers for the continued attempt to help save Greece from the horrible fires. God bless you and thank you“, he wrote under the photos with the dramatic images of the fiery flame, which he posted on his personal Instagram account, while also posting the announcement of the Greek Red Cross regarding the campaign of basic necessities and money to support the fire victims.

Marie Chantal wrote in her own post that the whole family is upset by the tragic events that are taking place in Greece and its consequences for its citizens.