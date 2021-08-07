Fire in Attica: The photo that went “viral” with the volunteer firefighters in Afidnes (photo)

A moving photo has gone viral, as it has captured a few moments of rest of volunteer firefighters, during a break from the battle with the flames in Afidnes.

According to information, these are members of the Association of Volunteer Forest Protection Volunteers, who have been lying on the ground from exhaustion, after trying to keep the flames away from homes throughout the night.

Greek volunteer firefighters take a brief power nap after an overnight struggle with the major wildfire in the northern suburbs of Athens.#Greecewildfires pic.twitter.com/Y4veozk9S8 — Yannis Koutsomitis (@YanniKouts) August 6, 2021

