Fire in Attica: The fire-front is in Malakasa – Huge battle with flames & resurgences (photos)

Around 6 in the morning, an evacuation order was given for Agia Skepi, Agia Paraskevi, Kapitenia, Vrysaki, Kouremenos Hill to Drosia

The situation with the fires in northeastern Attica remains difficult as the front is burning uncontrollably with the Fire Brigade giving a titanic battle with the flames, while the front has advanced in Malakasa.

At the same time, the flames are still in Thrakomakedones and Varybombi, where there are continuous resurgences.

The air assets started operating very early in the morning.

The ground forces were pursuing throughout the night the difficult task of limiting the fire until the air assets were available again.

Around 6 in the morning, a 112 alert message was sent for the evacuation of the areas of Agia Skepi, Agia Paraskevi, Kapitenia, Vrysaki, Kouremenos Hill to Drosia, through Marathonos Avenue.

The night was a nightmare for the inhabitants of Varybombi and Thrakomakedones, as the big fire that has been burning since Thursday, entered the settlements. In fact, the fire reached the square of Varybombi, as well as houses in Thrakomakedones.

In the wider area, according to the information of the Fire Brigade, 720 firefighters are operating with 40 groups of ground units, 215 vehicles, the OLYMPUS Mobile Operational Center, 3 aircraft and 4 helicopters, of which 1 is coordinating. 40 firefighters from Cyprus, 80 firefighters from France and 16 from Israel provide assistance as ground units. Also, assistance is provided by the Hellenic Army with infantry units, the Hellenic Police, volunteer firefighters, as well as water tankers and heavy equipment from local government.