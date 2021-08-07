Fire in Evia: Nightmare rages in the villages – Calls for air & ground support (photos)

With minimal visibility, aerial assets is difficult to offer assistance and facilitate the situation

Farakla, Limni, Mourtia, Kechries, Dafni, Rovies saw the flames return overnight again.

Metochi, Zodochos Pigi and Kalivia saw the flames in the yards of the houses.

At this time the battle with the flames is being given in Spathari with the calls from the residents for aerial assets to be continuous.

Apart from the firefighters, there are residents in the village who did not leave despite the evacuation orders.

There are currently 246 firefighters on the scene with 10 groups of ground units, 66 vehicles, an aircraft and two helicopters. Assistance is provided by 100 firefighters as a ground unit from Ukraine. Also, assistance is provided by the Hellenic Coast Guard, the Hellenic Army with infantry units, volunteer firefighters and the local government with water tanks and construction machinery.

The front is also moving towards Kalivia, Troupis and Prokopi.

The whole area is covered with smoke.

The ground units run from house to house to save whatever they can but the fire-fronts that reached from the Evoikos to the Aegean continue with the same intensity to the south. The villages live the same nightmare.