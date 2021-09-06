Russian teacher welcomes primary school students for new season with belly dance (video)

As students around the globe get ready to return to school after the end of summer, a Russian school cause an uproar when it decided to welcome its primary school students for the new school year with a belly dance show in the schoolyard.

Parents of the children, many of which were seven years old, were left dumbfounded when a teacher at the school in her bra and see-through garment put on a sensual belly dance show to usher in the new year.

Traditionally, students all over Russia return to school after the summer break, marking the occasion – known as “Knowledge Day” – with dance and music performances. But all the attendees at a school in the southeastern city of Khabarovsk were in for quite a surprise when instead of a traditional such a performance, they witnessed a female teacher, wearing a bra and a long skirt with a side slit, swaying her hips left and right to oriental music.

The heads of the local Directorate of Education then reportedly said angrily: “The education department considers such a show unacceptable and inappropriate in front of children” while a local media article writing: “They undermined the entire educational work of the school. The head of the school will be held responsible for the actions of the young teacher. In addition, a series of official checks will be carried out at the school “.

