4.2 earthquake near Nisyros island

An earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was recorded at 18:04, near the island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea.

The focal depth of the tremor was, according to the updated data of the Athens Geodynamic Institute, was at 14.4 km.

The epicentre of the quake was located 20 km southwest of Nisyros.

Nisyros is a volcanic Greek island and municipality located in the Aegean Sea. It is part of the Dodecanese group of islands, situated between the islands of Kos and Tilos.

