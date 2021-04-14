Japanese “Ikaria Greek Coffee” TV ad is hilariously surreal! (funny video)

Ikaria is one of the five places in the world where people live the longest & are healthiest and this is the Japanese ad’s twist of the story

The Japanese and the Greeks share a special bond. After all we are both among the oldest nations in the world.

So, after the Japanese band “Pyramidos” who cover Greek songs, a Japanese company, apparently, decided to offer a new product to the Japanese people: Greek coffee!

The reason behind it is that the Greek coffee is considered healthier as it is made of finely ground coffee beans which are boiled not brewed. This delivers more concentrated antioxidants which are really good for your body.

Now, at some point you must have heard that the Greek island of Ikaria is famous for its people’s longevity making Ikaria one of the five places in the world that are part of the Blue Zones. These are places in the world where people live the longest & are healthiest, and they are namely Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Loma Linda in California and Ikaria in Greece.

So, the Japanese coffee company combined the two, the healthy Greek coffee and Ikaria’s reputation, in order to introduce the…”potion” of longevity.

The way, however, they chose to advertise their new product can only be described as “hilariously surreal”! Our Japanese are a bit rusty, but we can say that it is one of the funniest TV ads we’ve seen in years, although we have the impression that they have confused “longevity” with…”immortality”!

