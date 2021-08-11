Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer, are dating in real life – Are they…”Friends”?

The dream of many Friends fans seems to be coming true, as the rumors that want Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) to be a couple in life are becoming more and more intense.

The two admitted in the reunion of the series a few months ago that in the first season of the series they had special feelings for each other.

“At one time we were both so in love, but it was impossible because one of us was always in a relationship. And we never crossed that line. We respected it”, Schwimmer said at the time. Aniston added: “So we channeled all our love and affection for each other into Ross and Rachel”.

Sources close to the two actors say that they came very close after their last meeting and it is said that since then they have been spending a lot of time together at Jennifer Aniston’s house in Los Angeles.

“They were also spotted drinking wine and talking as they walked into one of Jen’s favorite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was a lot of chemistry between them”, another source told Closer.

However, so far neither of them has confirmed or denied anything.