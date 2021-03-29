Kim Kardashian: “Take me back” in sexy bikini

She does not fail to keep her fans wanting more

She may be in the middle of a toxic divorce but life goes on normally for Kim Kardashian, as she tries to keep her millions of online followers up to date.

The social media persona shared some spicy photos both from the present and from the … past with her 212+M fans on Instagram.

The famous TV personality with a nostalgic mood uploaded photos of herself wearing her tiny bikini and posing cheerful and relaxed by the pool.

“Take me back”, she writes in the caption that accompanies the two photos with the likes and raining down…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)