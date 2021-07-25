Konstantinos Mitsotakis wished Maria Sakkari happy birthday

Maria Sakkari is celebrating her birthday today, July 25, and of course, her better half, Konstantinos Mitsotakis did not forget to wish her well on social media.

The son of the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and the top Greek tennis player, who turned 26 today, have been together for the last few months and do not hide their affection for a moment, often posting shared snapshots on social media, while Konstantinos is near her in almost each of her fights cheering her on.

However, the no. 18 ranked in the ATP, has left for the 2020 Tokyo Games, so Konstantinos wished her well the day before.

Specifically, he posted a joint photo of them from their summer vacation in Chania and wrote in the caption: “And because in Tokyo the month already has 25 … Happy birthday luv”.