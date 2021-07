Protest outside the Greek Parliament against Covid-19 vaccinations and measures (video)

A protest is taking place outside the Greek Parliament at Syntagma Square, with people demonstrating their opposition to mandatory vaccinations and the Greek government’s Covid-19 measures.

A large number of police officers have been deployed, while a little over an hour ago the road outside the Greek parliament was shut down.

In Syntagma Square people have gathered, some with Greek flags, while most are not wearing masks and are not observing social distancing measures.