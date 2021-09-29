Louvre celebrates Greece’s independence with modern arts exhibition (video)

It actually tries to understand how this ancient culture became a young nation, the honourary President of the Louvre said

France’s Louvre museum marked the bicentenary of Greece’s independence with an exhibition that displays the birth of modern Greece.

“This exhibition is not about archaeology, although exceptional archaeological objects from the archaeological museum of Delphi or Delos are presented. It actually tries to understand how this ancient culture became a young nation-state with modern artists, painters, sculptors, who had to invent a style to make Greece a modern European country.- We present – in an exceptional way – one of the three iconic pieces of El Greco preserved in Greece, before his departure to Venice, before 1567. It was an incredible work, signed, something that is quite surprising,” the honourary President of the Louvre and Curator of the Exhibition, Jean-Luc Martinez said.