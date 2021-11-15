Macabre incident – Elderly mother in Epirus found sitting next to her dead daughter for 3 days

A 61-year-old woman was dead next to her elderly mother, as the latter had not notified anyone for 3 days about the loss of her daughter. The macabre incident came to light in a house in Metsovo in Epirus. Police intervened last night, after the son, who resides abroad, notified neighbours in Greece to contact authorities after he tried in vain to communicate with his sister and mother for 2 days.

The autopsy is expected to shed light on the death of the 61-year-old woman, while her 92-year-old mother, who is facing a health problem, was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

