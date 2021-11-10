This is the tennis coach accused of sexually abusing two underage female players (photos)

The Prosecutor ordered the release of the photos for the protection of society

Greek police made public the details and photos of the 34-year-old tennis coach who is accused of sexually abusing two of his underage athletes.

The man was arrested on November 5 by police officers of the Juvenile Protection Sub-Directorate of the Attica Security Directorate. The suspect’s name is Christos Dervenis and was born on 3-10-1987.

The publication of his photo and personal details were deemed necessary via the relevant Prosecutorial Order, in an effort to alert the public of his criminal activity and to aid in the fuller investigation of the case and gain more information about whether the suspect had committed similar crimes to other minors.