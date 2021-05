Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has landed a new fashion campaign for Barragán.

Images released on Monday saw the dancer, 24, channeling her singer mother’s risqué style as she posed in a colorful G-string while showing off a blue stairway to heaven back tattoo in a hotel room.

Squatting in a perilous backless dress – complete with a slit at the rear – Lourdes left little to the imagination in the snap, in which she glanced coyly over one shoulder.