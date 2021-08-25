‘Magical’ Chania at magic hour (4K drone video)

Crete is without doubt one of the most beautiful islands in the Mediterranean Sea, drawing millions of tourists every year. Its unique natural and diverse beauty, coupled with the rich history dating back millennia are the perfect combinations for any traveller.

Chania is one of its most picturesque cities with its distinct Venetian influence. A panoramic aerial view of a drone during the magic hour after the sunset of the beautiful old Venetian harbor of Chania town with the lights illuminating of the lighthouse, mosque, Venetian shipyards, and old monuments and landmarks near the port and the sea is sublime.

Greece is trying to boost its tourism and give privileges to vaccinated against Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic, international tourists, and locals, as the country is heavily dependent on the travel and tourism industry despite the concerning rising number of cases with the Covid-19 Coronavirus Delta mutation variant.