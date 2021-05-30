Man. City 0-1 Chelsea: Havertz gives Blues second Champions League triumph

Chelsea claimed their second UEFA Champions League title at the expense of Man. City, Kai Havertz’s first-half goal settling the all-English final in Porto

Chelsea have been crowned UEFA Champions League winners for the second time, a first-half goal from Kai Havertz enough to see off Manchester City at Porto’s Estádio do Dragão.

Match in brief

Although Raheem Sterling nearly got clear of the Chelsea defence in the opening moments, Chelsea looked the more threatening side early on with Timo Werner twice failing to convert gilt-edged chances in the opening 15 minutes. City gradually worked their way back into it, only a brilliant Antonio Rüdiger challenge preventing Phil Foden breaking through, but Chelsea continued to look the more dangerous and struck three minutes before half-time.

Mason Mount’s perceptive through pass split the City defence and Havertz beat the advancing Ederson to the ball before rolling into the unguarded net. Chelsea had already lost Thiago Silva to injury by that point, and City were also forced into a reshuffle on the hour mark as Kevin De Bruyne was unable to continue after a heavy collision with Rüdiger.

See Also:

Discovering the tomb of the last Byzantine Emperor Constantine XI Paleologos’ descendant (photo)

“We are Bulgarians!” YouTuber denounces being “Macedonian” (video)

Chelsea continued to defend superbly and, with City increasingly committing men forward, occasionally threatened on the break, substitute Christian Pulišić clipping wide after being played in by Havertz. City penned Chelsea in for the majority of the final 20 minutes but still struggled to create clear chances and, when Riyad Mahrez lifted a shot just wide in the final seconds, Chelsea’s triumph was confirmed.

Read more: UEFA