Maria Sakkari shares family photo with her social media fans

The Greek tennis player has had her family with her since the start of the career

Maria Sakkari has had one of the most successful seasons in her career this year. The top Greek tennis player, only 25 years old, has managed to beat great athletes and constantly set new records.

Behind her success lies her family, which has supported and helped her since day one. Both her parents, Costas and Angeliki, as well as her brothers, Giannis and Amanda, are by her side in every fight.

Maria Sakkari, who is enjoying her highest ATP ranking at 18, through her Instagram shared moments from her daily life with her online friends. This time, the 25-year-old tennis player posted a tender photo with her family. They all pose together hugging and smiling against the backdrop of the pool.