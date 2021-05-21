Megara fire fronts burn, as firefighters continue their efforts (video)

Firefighters continued their efforts in the wider area of ​​Alepochori-Megara to put the flames under control and contain the fire from reaching the houses, due to the constant flare-ups due to the strong winds, last night.

According to the data so far, there are many scattered outbreaks in a perimeter of 15 kilometres while more than 30,000 acres have been scorched. According to the Fire Department, the fire is in full swing and has many large and active fire-pits, which are all being dealt with, but the work of firefighters is extremely difficult, due to the fact that the forest fire is ongoing and impenetrable.

Strong west to northwesterly winds blowing until a few hours ago in the wider area of ​​the fire, reached locally up to 80 kilometres per hour, which made it difficult for the 265 firefighters who continued their efforts without air supports.

From midnight until now, the focus of the efforts has been on the fronts in Liakoto, Pefkenea, Hani Derveni, Aigeirouses, and in the Holy Monasteries of Agios Ioannis Prodromos Makrinos and Agios Ierotheos.

Aerial means have already been deployed in the battle to limit the fronts which have surrounded Megara. In addition to the forest areas, the flames have destroyed houses.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection evacuated the settlements of Schinos, Agia Sotira, Vamvakies, Mavrolimni, Mazi, and Paraskeva, as well as two Holy Monasteries, Agios Ioannis and Agia Paraskevi, with messages from 112 and with police contributing in the operation.

Significant damage has also been caused to the electricity network, as PPC poles have been burned and cables have been cut, so crews have been in the area to repair the damage as soon as they can.

Ashes had covered the skies of Athens and the wider Attica region due to the flames on Thursday, which eventually dispelled after winds started blowing.



