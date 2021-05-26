Metron Analysis poll: New Democracy leads with 13.9 points

The result in the question about the most suitable Prime Minister remains stable, with Kyriakos Mitsotakis leading with 46% against 16% of Alexis Tsipras

On the pandemic citizens of Greece are beginning to believe that the worst is behind them, in the new poll by Metron Analysis.

In the intention to vote, New Democracy leads with 13.9 percentage points to SYRIZA, from 14.2 points in the measurement of the same company in April.

Specifically, ND is at 3.4%, SYRIZA 20.1%, KINAL 6%, KKE 5.3%, Hellenic Solution and MERA 25 appears strengthened at 4.7% while the unspecified vote is at 9.7%.

The result in the question about the most suitable Prime Minister remains stable compared to the previous poll, with Kyriakos Mitsotakis leading with 46% against 16% of Alexis Tsipras and “Nobody” at 24%.

A total of 46% of citizens believe that the country is moving in the right direction (44% believe the opposite) and still perceive the pandemic as the most important problem of the country.

See Also:

Fauci admits ‘modest’ NIH funding of Wuhan lab

Cavusoglu to pay two-day visit to Greece – He will go to Thrace too on a private visit