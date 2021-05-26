Cavusoglu to pay two-day visit to Greece – He will go to Thrace too on a private visit

Mevlut Cavusoglu’s two-day visit to Greece will begin with a private visit to Thrace.

The Turkish Foreign Minister will arrive in Greece on Sunday, May 30, and has received permission to tour Thrace.

While initially, the possibility of the Turkish Foreign Minister going to Crete to meet with Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Nikos Dendias on the island was strong, this possibility was not ruled out. Plans have changed and Mevlut Cavusoglu will begin his journey from Thrace, wanting to signal Ankara’s strong interest in the Muslim minority.

Mr. Cavusoglu’s visit to Thrace is characterized as “private” and according to the data so far, the Turkish delegation is not expected to be accompanied by a member of the Greek government.

On Sunday night, the head of Turkish diplomacy will be in Athens, invited by Nikos Dendias. According to the schedule, the Greek Foreign Minister will host a dinner in honor of his Turkish counterpart.

On Monday, May 31, the second day of Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Greece, official talks between the two foreign ministers are scheduled. According to the official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: “The Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Athens on Monday, May 31, 2021. The talks will focus on bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments”.