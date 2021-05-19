President Sakellaropoulou’s and PM Mitsotakis’s messages on Pontian Genocide

Mitsotakis said there will be a Day of Vindication

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou issued a statement on the occasion of the Pontian Remembrance Day. “Today, we honour the memory of the hundreds of thousands of victims of Pontian Hellenism who were exterminated in an inhuman and heinous way a century ago.”

Ms. Sakellaropoulou concludes: “The recognition of the Genocide was an obvious and minimal obligation of our country. The preservation of historical memory is not exhausted in the past. It works symbolically and as a deterrent for the future. Today is a vivid and enduring reminder to the entire international community of the great importance of the morality of responsibility and forgiveness for the peaceful coexistence of peoples. The unequivocal condemnation of crimes against humanity is an act of deep political and human value.”

PM Kyriakos Mitostkais also made a statement about the Pontian Genocide.

“Pontian Hellenism does not forget, it is moving forward,” he in his message on the day of remembrance of the Pontian Genocide.

“Genocide Remembrance Day will remain alive until it becomes a Day of Vindication,” he said.

