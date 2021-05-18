Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias met with Israeli conterpart Ashkenazi amid Gaza conflict

The Greek diplomat will also meet with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh

“I met with Israeli Foreign Minister G. Ashkenazi, with whom we discussed developments in the region,” Nikos Dendias said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, Dendias met with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.

“I had the honour and blessing to meet with the Patriarch of Jerusalem Mr. Theophilos III. The focus is on the protection of the Holy Pilgrimages and the preservation of their status,” the Greek Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter.

The Greek Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet with the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ibrahim Shtayyeh at 13:45.