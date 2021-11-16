Mirror: Seven “commissioners” took over Elizabeth’s duties

The 95-year-old monarch will not take office until the spring and is currently resting in Windsor following the advice of her doctors

Queen Elizabeth’s duties are being taken over by seven members of the British Palace, with the 95-year-old monarch resting at Windsor Castle on the advice of her doctors, according to The Mirror.

In addition to the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as his wife, pledged to carry out her duties.

Buckingham Palace claimed that the 95-year-old had suffered an “unfortunate” back strain and therefore should stay away from public appearances.

“Queen Elizabeth canceled her presence on Remembrance Day in honor of the fallen of the armed forces from the First World War. The queen suffered a sprain in her back and decided this morning with great regret that she can not attend Sunday’s Liturgy for Memorial Day at the Cenotaph”, was the last announcement of the Palace.