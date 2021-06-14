Mitsotakis to Johnson: Greece is a safe country for British tourists

The Prime Minister briefed his counterpart on the recent developments in Greek-Turkish relations

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the NATO meeting.

The Prime Minister informed Mr. Johnson about the positive epidemiological course of the country, which, in his opinion, allows the lifting of restrictions, by the British government, for the visits of British tourists to Greece.

The Prime Minister briefed his counterpart on the recent developments in Greek-Turkish relations, stressing the need to maintain the de-escalation, so that the dialogue can work and a climate of trust can be gradually created.

He also stressed that any next steps towards the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus issue can be agreed only within the given and binding framework of the relevant Security Council Resolutions, which provide for a solution of a Bi-zonal Bicommunal Federation.

The two leaders also discussed the implementation of the EU-UK Agreement, including the so-called Irish Protocol, as well as the positive prospects for the Alliance through the NATO 2030 Agenda.

