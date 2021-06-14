Coronavirus: AstraZeneca vaccinations to stop for people under the age of 60 in Greece

According to information that has not yet been officially confirmed, the Greek Vaccination Committee recommends that vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine to stop for those under 60 years of age.

Until now this vaccine is given to people over 30 years old.

Announcements on whether the restriction of its use will be extended, are expected to be made during the afternoon briefing by the Ministry of Health.

The question, however, is what will happen to those who were given the first dose of this vaccine and are now waiting for the second.

The recommendation to citizens under the age of 60 to be vaccinated with another of the three approved vaccines was considered possible at this point in time because of the relatively good epidemiological picture of the country.

