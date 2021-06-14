Coronavirus Greece: 472 new cases, 353 intubated, 18 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,563 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 472, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 415,401 (daily change + 0.1%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 29 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,081 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 18, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,443 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 353 (64.5% men). Their median age is 67 years, while 87.3% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,563 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 66 (daily change -35.92%).

The median age of cases is 43 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).