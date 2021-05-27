Greek woman, 34, suffers stroke after getting AstraZeneca jab

A 34-year-old woman, who suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, is being treated in a serious condition at the General Hospital of Pyrgos, a few days after her vaccination.

According to patrisnews.com, the 34-year-old was vaccinated with AstraZeneca, however, it is stressed that the stroke came from bleeding and not from thrombosis, so it is not yet clear if the vaccine had anything to do with the incident, which is already being investigated.

The 34-year-old felt unwell and was rushed to the General Hospital of Pyrgos, where she received first aid, but because her condition was considered very serious, she will be transferred this morning to a hospital in Athens.

As soon as the severity of her condition became apparent, doctors at the hospital of Pyrgos made every effort to stabilise the girl, but it was finally decided to admit her to the intensive care unit before transferring her to Athens.

