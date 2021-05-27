Online replacement of drivers’ licenses now available for Greek motorists

Greek motorists will be allowed to use the online services to replace driving licenses due to damage, loss, or theft as the new portal was activated by the competent Ministries of Infrastructure and Transport and Digital Governance.

In particular, from Thursday, May 27, all services pertaining to driving licenses are now available for all 13 Regions through gov.gr. The co-responsible Ministries of Digital Government and Infrastructure and Transport have further expanded e-services to the other eight regions of the country.

Drivers will now be able to submit all the required supporting documentation electronically for the replacement of the driving license form, but also for the issuance of a copy of the driving license, due to damage, loss, or theft through a simple procedure.

