Tesla Dominated American EV Sales Over The Past 3 Years (infographic)

According to a recent analysis from BuyAutoInsurance.com, the 10 most popular electric vehicle models in the United States over the past three years had total combined unit sales of 568,000. Approximately 430,000 of them were Tesla models, providing the company with an impressive 74 percent market share. While Tesla has never made its numbers public, organizations have used resources such as registration data to estimate sales with a high degree of accuracy.

The analysis found that the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling EV in the U.S. over the last three years by far with total estimated unit sales of just under 300,000. Its attractive $35,000 price tag has made the Model 3 immensely popular and it surpassed the Chevy Volt to become America’s best-selling electric car in February 2019. It surged past the Nissan Leaf to become the world’s best-selling plug-in electric car in early 2020.

With sales of 67,335 and 67,225, respectively, the Tesla Model S and X were virtually tied in second and third place with sales of 67,335 and 67,225, respectively. The Chevy Bolt was Tesla’s closest competitor during the above series but its total sales of 57,629 placed it a distant fourth on the sales list.

source statista

You will find more infographics at Statista