Study: Women who choose abortion are still miserable

About 50% said they believed the fetus was a human being when they aborted…

A majority of American women who aborted their unborn babies say that their lives didn’t improve at all or refused to answer a question about any positive effects of aborting, a new study reports.

Roughly 54% of women said that their lives post-aborting weren’t any better than before they had their abortion, according to a study published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Approximately 32% of women reported no significant positives from the decision to abort, while 22% did not respond to the question.

The head researchers of the study gathered their data by sending out an abortion survey across the country, to which it garnered responses from women living in every state except Hawaii. The 987 respondents ranged from 20 to 72 in age, and the majority of women self-identified as being white. Most respondents had a moderately high steady income, and 76% of respondents were married. The participants were generally well-educated, and 41% had earned a bachelor’s degree or an advanced graduate degree. Only 2% had not completed high school.

Roughly 60% of the women said they had abortions to make others happy, 75% said there was pressure from others to abort, and 30% aborted out of fear of losing their partner if they kept the child. About 50% said they believed the fetus was a human being when they aborted, and 65% said they knew aborting was a mistake.

See Also:

Crisis of confidence: How Europeans see their place in the world

A total of 15% of women also experienced significant bouts of depression after their abortions. “Before the pregnancy that led to an abortion, only a very small number of women had had any type of psychiatric or psychological care or counseling – and afterwards the great majority of them had to have some sort of counseling for things that were related to their emotional reactions,” Dr. Jane Orient, managing editor of the journal, told OneNewsNow.

Finally, 13% of respondents reported having visited a psychiatrist, psychologist, or counselor prior to aborting while almost 70% sought professional services afterwards.

Source: dailycaller.com