Crisis of confidence: How Europeans see their place in the world

What the Europeans think of Turkey is not going to make Erdogan happy

The European Council of Foreign Relations released the results of a poll regarding the way Europeans see themselves in the world.

In genera, public faith in EU institutions has declined due to their handling of the covid-19 pandemic and vaccine procurement. Also, this effect is strongest in Germany: disappointment with the EU has now spread from the periphery to the center.

However, there are some interesting answers regarding the way Europeans see Turkey, that will not make many people happy in Ankara, as Turkey is the only country that more Europeans see as an adversary than a necessary partner.

Read the survey HERE

