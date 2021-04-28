Mitsotakis urges Greeks: Get vaccinated as soon as possible

The Greek PΜ Kyriakos Mitsotakis informed President Katerina Sakellaropoulou about the pandemic, the course of the vaccination and the economy

The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, informed the President of the Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou about the pandemic, the course of the vaccination and the economy on the occasion of the submission of the National Recovery Plan to the Commission.

As the Prime Minister said, the “Greece 2.0” project is a very important work, a plan that has the ability to completely rearrange the productive model of the country, to allocate significant resources in the digital transition, in the effort to turn the Greek economy into a zero carbon economy.

However, it also includes very important actions, such as issues of social ethics, training, youth support.

Speaking about the situation in the National Health System, he said that 95% of our fellow citizens who are in the ICU are not fully vaccinated, therefore it is the duty of all of us to send this message, especially to our most vulnerable fellow citizens.

See Also:

Black woman ran over Greek-American officer – She was saying “f**k the police” in podcast just hours before (videos-photos)

53 years since Enoch Powell’s legendary “Rivers of Blood” speech (video & transcript)

For her part, the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, noted that it is positive and fills us with hope that in the coming weeks, as already announced, the easing of restrictions will begin and slowly social and economic life will return. “I would like to once again express my admiration for the self-denial and the high sense of responsibility of the medical and nursing staff “, the Greek President stated.