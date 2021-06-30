Multiple violations of Greek airspace by Turkish Air Force

Tens of spy planes flew over parts of the Aegean Sea

The Turkish Air Force carried out a series of violations of Greek airspace, as CN-235 reconnaissance planes flew over the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean.

Two CN-235s took off and committed 29 violations of the national airspace. In addition, three violations of air traffic rules in the Athens FIR were recorded by two Turkish F-16 fighters.

The Turkish aircraft, as reported by the Hellenic National Defence General Staff (HNDGS), were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to established practice.

also read

UFO Report: The Pentagon Failed To Explain 143 Sightings (infographic)

Incredible ‘roar’ as Hells Angels bikers board at the port of Igoumenitsa (video)