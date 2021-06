The focal depth of the earthquake is estimated at 17 km

A magnitude 4 earthquake shook the city of Prevezaon on the west coast of Greece at 18.44 on Wednesday afternoon.

The epicentre was reported 7 kilometers west, northwest of Preveza, according to the Geodynamic Institute.

