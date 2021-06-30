Hot Eleni Foureira flaunts perfect body in bikini (photos)

Elegant Eleni Foureira has officially kicked off her summer holidays. The sizzling hot singer, and hostess of the game House Of Fame, managed to steal some time from her professional obligations and after the end of the musical reality, made a short escape to Tzia, a Greek island in the Aegean Sea’s Cyclades archipelago.

Of course, the sexy performer could leave her 1M plus Instagram followers hanging, so she shared some “sexy” snapshots while sunbathing.

Her fans praised the singer in the comments section about her impressive body, while in just one hour, the likes on her post reach almost 50,000.