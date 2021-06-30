Kim Kardashian visit Vatican with a “sinful” appearance – Kate Moss was with her too (photos)

Yet the doors of the Vatican opened despite the fact that Kim violated the protocol

In a dress straight from the dreams of every man, Kim Kardashian went to the Vatican City with the ’90s supermodel, Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila.

The three ladies visited the Vatican City, the seat of Pope Francis, for work.

Except that Kim probably didn’t understand where she was going!

The lens focused on the transparent white dress of the curvy goddess that in no way conforms to the strict dress code that applies to Vatican visitors.

Kate Moss, a 47-year-old British woman, was seen smoking a cigarette in a black limousine carrying the three beautiful women. Kate, Lila and Kim were sitting in the back seat of the limousine.

kim k and kate moss visit the vatican: a story in three parts pic.twitter.com/xiuT1ocRyS — internet baby (@kirkpate) June 29, 2021

Mother and daughter were modestly dressed. They were wearing a black jacket and had their hair in a bun. Unlike Kate and Lila Moss, the 40-year-old American businesswoman was dressed as if she was going to a bar or catwalk rather than the Vatican, since her dress let the male imagination run wild.

Kim Kardashian Went to the Vatican in a Sheer White Lace Cutout Dress Despite Strict Dress Code Soooo disrespectful 👿🔥🕳 https://t.co/6cdbmk1X0N — j (@sexygranny53) June 30, 2021

In the Vatican the dress code is strict. Sleeveless T-shirts, shorts and mini skirts are prohibited! Kim Kardashian’s transparent dress does not belong to any of these three categories but the only sure thing is that it is inappropriate for the occasion.

According to the German newspaper “Bild”, the strict dress code applies to St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Pharmacy and the Post Office.

And yet: The doors of the Vatican opened despite the fact that Kim violated the protocol… “Unbelievable!” comments the German newspaper.