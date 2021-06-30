Giannis Antetokounmpo: He will undergo new examinations after his shocking injury (photo)

The Greek Freak landed very badly 7 ‘ before the end of the third period in the game against Atlanta

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to undergo further examinations in the next few hours on his left knee in order to determine the extent of the damage.

The 110-88 defeat by the Hawks is less important for the Bucks who are now anxious for the injury of Giannis.

The first estimate states the injury is overexertion while Malika Andrews of ESPN explained that he would undergo further examinations in the left knee.

First of all, LeBron James, who did not hide his anxiety and prayed that the Greek Freak would be well, while among others who were shocked by his injury, were the guard of the Memphis Grizzlies, Za Morand, the Desonte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs, Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, Jamal Crawford and others.