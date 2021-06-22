A powerful 5.7 earthquake strikes off Nisyros coast

A powerful 5.7 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded at 01:14 today Tuesday in the sea area off the island of Nisyros.

The tremor was located underwater and fortunately, no damage was reported on the island. The earthquake was located at a distance of 24 km SW of the city of Nisyros.

The island is part of the Dodecanese group of islands, situated between the islands of Kos and Tilos.

