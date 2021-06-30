Pope Francis to visit Greece in September

Pope Francis will be reportedly paying an official visit to Greece in September, after accepting the invitation of the President of the Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The head of the Roman Catholic Church had responded positively to the invitation of the President of the Republic, during a telephone conversation they had a year ago. Then, Mrs. Sakellaropoulou, on the occasion of their conversation about the decision of the Turkish leadership to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque, had invited the Pope to visit our country in 2021, a year celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Greek revolution.

Pope Francis expressed his desire to visit our country, hoping – as he had emphasised – that the conditions due to a pandemic would allow for the trip. According to the latest reports, the official visit has been locked and details of the final dates being worked out on both sides with September appearing to be the most likely period for the Pontiff’s arrival.

The Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronymos, was briefed today by the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who conveyed the intention of the President of the Republic to address the invitation of Pope Francis to visit our country.

