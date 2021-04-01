NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft

NATO jets responded on Monday to an unusually high number of Russian military aircraft flights near allied airspace.

Alliance fighter aircraft were “scrambled 10 times on Monday, March 29, 2021, to shadow Russian bombers and fighters during an unusual peak of flights over the North Atlantic, North Sea, Black Sea and Baltic Sea,” the organization said in a statement.

In less than six hours, fighters intercepted six different groups of Russian military aircraft, NATO said.

Norwegian and Belgian F-16s, as well as British Typhoons, intercepted a pair of Tu-95 Bear bombers, the organization said. Norwegian fighters also intercepted two Tu-160 Blackjack bombers. Turkish, Romanian, and Bulgarian fighters responded to three groups of Russian military aircraft over the Black Sea. And Italian fighters intercepted a Russian maritime patrol aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

more at news.yahoo.com

