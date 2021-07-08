ND leads SYRIZA by 13%, latest trends poll shows

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: July 8, 2021

The ruling party also leads on the question of winner projection

According to pollster MRB’s snapshot on the Greek electorate’s mood, ruling New Democracy received 36.8% on the question regarding the respondents’ voting intentions, 13 percentage points clear of major opposition party SYRIZA which had 23.8%.

The third party is the Movement for Change (KINAL) with 7.1%, followed by the KKE with 5.2% and then the Hellenic Solution with 3.5%, and the DiEM5 with 3%.

The findings showed that the citizens were convinced ND would emerge as the first party in the elections. On the question of ‘victory projection’ ND received 54.7%, leading SYRIZA by 36 points, which stood at 18.7%, although the gap has decreased from 42.8% between the two parties as recorded by MRB in December 2020.

