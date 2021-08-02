Olympic Games – Petrounias: Bronze medal in Tokyo (photos)

He became the 2nd Greek after Demosthenes Tabakos (gold, silver) with 2 medals in the rings

Lefteris Petrounias added another Olympic medal to his collection at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Greek champion after the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio won the bronze in Tokyo and became the 2nd Greek after Demosthenes Tabakos (gold, silver) with 2 medals in the rings.

Lefteris Petrounias in the final on Monday in Tokyo collected 15,200 points.

The gold medal was won by the Chinese Liu Yang with 15,500 and the silver medal by the Chinese Hao Yoo with 15,300.

This is the 3rd medal for Greece at the Tokyo Olympics after the gold of Stefanos Douskos in rowing and the gold of Miltos Tentoglou in the long jump.

