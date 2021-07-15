Olympic Games: Three Covid cases in the Greek mission

The athlete of first confirmed case is in quarantine

The first misfortune for the Greek Olympic delegation stroke today with the official announcement of Hellenic Olympic Committee (EOE) for a positive covid-19 case of a sailing athlete.

However, according to information there are two other cases (one involving a member of the swimming team and the other accompanying the mission).

The announcement of EOE in detail:

“The Hellenic Olympic Committee announces that it has official information about a case of coronavirus in the Olympic sailing team. The athlete is in quarantine and upon completion of the 14 days will undergo a new coronavirus test. If it is negative, an attempt will be made to leave immediately for Tokyo, in order to be able to take part in the Olympic Games”.

