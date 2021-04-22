PM Mitsotakis announces 5 tax exemptions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced five tax and insurance exemptions for employees and companies during a teleconference meeting on the restart of the Greek economy.

“The government has shown that its consistent priority is to reduce taxes before, during, and after the pandemic. And our first concern after the fight against the health crisis is the rapid recovery of the economy and for this purpose, we are announcing today five measures which will be the basis, the foundation, for the decisive return. And they will enable companies that have suffered damage during the pandemic to be able to return to a positive sign again.”

More specifically he said that the tax advance for all individuals in business will be cut from 100% to 55% – on a permanent basis,